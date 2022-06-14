Victorian Home in Houlton, Maine

This Victorian home in Houlton is just what you would imagine and more. The details and the design are done on a grand scale.

Imagine the Potential for a Business or Family

As you look inside and see the photos, think to yourself about the potential for a bed and breakfast you could own. Or, make yourself at home with the family in a big house for all to enjoy.

Built in 1903

The Queen Anne Home was built in 1903 and has been upgraded and maintained over the many years. The hardwood floors are original and the woodwork compliments the interior.

Ideal Location

It has a great location with quick access to downtown Houlton, nearby parks and recreational areas, and the library. Spend time playing in the spacious yard on this corner lot in the heart of it all.

Features

Some of the features include home office space, hobby room, expansive kitchen with dining area, sitting rooms full of natural light, warm and cozy fireplaces, plus private bedrooms. Not to mention the evenings sitting on one of the porches.

Get our free mobile app

House and Lot Size

The home is located at 32 Pleasant St,, Houlton, Maine. It’s 3,992 Sq. Ft. on .59 acres. It has 14 rooms, five bedrooms and two and half bathrooms. It’s listed at $399,500, MLS#1529634. For more information about this home and for listing details, go to Redfin.com

Classic Victorian Home has All the Charm in Houlton, Maine