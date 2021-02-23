Cinemagic Closing Movie Theater Locations Across 3 States

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A New Hampshire-based movie theater company will permanently close locations in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Cinemagic’s parent company, Zyacorp Entertainment, announced in early February it was closing all theaters until the spring. Then it announced Sunday that the theaters will not reopen because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cinemagic theaters are in Saco, Westbrook and South Portland, Maine; Salisbury and Sturbridge, Massachusetts; and Hooksett, Merrimack and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.