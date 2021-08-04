Although principal photography on Thor: Love and Thunder wrapped up recently, it looks like reshoots or additional photography are still going on down in Australia. Someone in Malibu snapped a couple photos of Christian Bale on the set, revealing a glimpse of his Marvel costume as Gorr the God-Butcher, the film’s villain.

The pictures come from The Daily Mail, who wrote that Bale’s costume is “a menacing silver ensemble that included a full face prosthetic.” The pictures aren’t the clearest or closest, but you can see plenty of silver and robes (and the black drape they put over him to hide the costume when he’s walking around). While the pictures do leave something to the imagination, it’s pretty clear no one is going to confuse this guy with the Dark Knight.

A full synopsis for the film hasn’t been revealed yet but Bale’s Gorr is the primary antagonist. In addition to Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Love and Thunder also features Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander’s Sif, director Taika Waititi’s Korg, and a returning Natalie Portman, whose Jane Foster will inherit Mjolnir and become a new female Thor. As teased by the end of Avengers: Endgame, the entire Guardians of the Galaxy team — Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel — will appear somewhere in the film as well. (The size of their role is not clear.)

Waititi, returning from Thor: Ragnarok, wrote the screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to open in theaters on May 6, 2022.