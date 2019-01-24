Chris Brown Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Paris Rape Accuser

On Monday morning (January 21), Chris Brown was arrested in Paris after a woman accused him of rape. Though he was quickly released without after being questioned by police, the investigation is still ongoing.

Friends of the R&B star, like Justin Bieber and Nick Cannon, have publicly vocalized their support of the 29-year-old upon his release. And now, Brown is filing a defamation lawsuit agains his accuser.

Raphael Chiche, the singer's Parisian lawyer, told Entertainment Tonight of the news.

“Chris Brown is free. No lawsuits were filed against him," Chiche stated on Tuesday (January 22). "He vigorously challenges the charges against him. A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed tomorrow with the Public Prosecutor of Paris. The charges against Chris Brown have not been dropped and investigations are still going on but Chris Brown has not been sued by Prosecution."

Brown's accuser, a 24-year-old model, claims that she met Brown through a friend and went to a nightclub with him and friends on the night of January 14. She says that she was then "convinced" to go back to the singer's hotel room. It was there that the alleged crime occurred.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Brown denied the allegations. “I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR...... THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! (sic) NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!" he wrote.