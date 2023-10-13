Child Sexual Assault Charges for Co-Owner of Winterport Dragway

The co-owner of Winterport Dragway is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 14.

Who is the Accused in This Case?

There are 11 co-owners of Winterport Dragway, which is a family-friendly car track located on Route 139 in Winterport. Sean Eori, of Albion, is one of the co-owners and is also the President of the facility. The other co-owners of the track say they are waiting for more information in this case to be released before they decide whether that title will be taken away.

What Are the Charges in This Case?

Eori is charged with one count of gross sexual assault, three counts of unlawful sexual contact, two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, and four counts of possession of sexually explicit materials. The gross sexual assault charge is a felony that alleges that Eori engaged in a sex act with the child.

How Did the Alleged Victim Know Eori?

According to WVII-TV, the victim's family says Eori was a family friend who used that connection to abuse their daughter. She was under the age of 14, at the time of the alleged incidents. They say the girl told her parents about the interactions in 2022 and an investigation followed.

Eori is out on bail and is ordered to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

