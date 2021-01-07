Check Out This Lovely Family of Maine Moose Going For A Walk

Well here's' something you don't see every day. A whole gaggle, or herd or swarm of MOOSE. We're going to go with a pack of Moose. Or better yet, FAMILY. Kevin Warner caught this lovely family up near The Forks in beautiful Moxie Gore.

From Kevin Facebook Post, some great play by play explanation:

"Not 1 not 2, but a whole family of moose!

While the father(bull) trots into the woods, the mother(cow) runs to the calves to make sure they are heading into the trees. Motherly instinct, alive in nature.

Moxie Gore"