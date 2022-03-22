Check Out This 1953 Brochure From NH’s Own Santa’s Village When They First Opened

When was the first time you went to Santa's Village?

Santa's Village has been around so long that if you went as a kid back in the 50s, then you are probably taking your great-grandkids! It was all started by Normand and Cecile Dubois who wanted something unique in the North Country of New Hampshire. You can thank those deer crossing signs that gave Norman the idea that this part of the world would be a perfect home for Santa and his reindeer.

It was actually on Father's Day, in 1953, that Santa's Village first opened with this throwback brochure.

That first year they had pony rides and Francis the Famous Mule did a show! And of course, Santa Claus was invited and he came with real reindeer and a bunch of elves. You can see from the brochure there was a Schoolhouse, a Blacksmith Shop, and a chapel.

Santa's Village put up this 'throwback' brochure on their Facebook page and the comments are pretty much the same. They all remember when they first went, or when they first brought their kids.

Want even better news? They are taking reservations for summer 2022! Things are still restricted because of Covid and staffing. So, if Santa's Village is on your 'to do' list this year, you will want to hop on that!

It's funny, but my memory of Santa's Village is ringing in several New Years! They have a spectacular celebration and it's always fun to see Santa's house AFTER his big day. Those fresh donuts, the tubing, and yes - fireworks! (by the way, they ring in the new year at 9 pm!)

Happy 70th season Santa's Village! It's nice to know that Santa hangs out in New Hampshire!