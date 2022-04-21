Changes to Spring Clean Up in Fort Fairfield, Maine for 2022

Spring Clean Up in Fort Fairfield

The annual spring clean up in Fort Fairfield is scheduled for May 16 - 19, 2022. The Town of Fort Fairfield said there are some changes this year “due to lack of staffing.”

Changes In 2022

There’s a post on Facebook describing how to properly dispose of unwanted items. One of the big differences this year is people from Fort Fairfield need to bring their “yard debris, wood and metal to the Sand Shed on Cheney Grove.” The dates to do this are Monday, May 16 through Thursday, May 19, 2022 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Unaccepted Items

Officials said “no hazardous materials will be accepted.” Items that are not accepted include paint or stains, tires, furniture, glass items, electronics and household waste.

Accepted Items

Items accepted for the Spring Clean Up are brush and lawn debris, old appliances and large metal items.

No Littering

No items can be left before 6:00 a.m. or after 4:30 p.m. The town said “any debris left outside of those hours may be considered littering.”

More Information and Questions

If you have questions or need more information about the changes or anything else, call the Town Office at (207) 472 - 3800. You can also go online for inquiries at www.fortfairfield.org. The town of Fort Fairfield thanked everyone for their patience and cooperation in the Spring Clean Up.

