Central Maine Man Dead Following 12 Hour Standoff With Police

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 27 year old man from Pittsfield is dead following a standoff in Pittsfield that lasted 12 hours.

At about 8 o'clock on Friday morning, police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Detroit Avenue in Pittsfield. Reportedly, shots had been fired during the incident.

Law enforcement attempted to convince 27 year old Gregory L. Lassalle, of Pittsfield, to make contact with them and to surrender.

In addition to local police, the Maine State Police Tactical Team and Maine State Police Crisis Negotiation Teams were called to the residence.

After 12 hours of negotiations, Maine State Troopers Corporal Paul Casey and Sergeant J. B. MacDonald were involved in an armed confrontation that resulted in Lassalle's death.

As is standard operating procedure in such cases, both troopers have been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation.

The press release goes on to say:

