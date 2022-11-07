Celebrities are sharing their condolences and favorite memories of Aaron Carter following the singer's death at the age of 34.

On Saturday (Nov. 5), police responded to a 911 call regarding a drowning. The call led them to discover Carter unresponsive in his bathtub at his home in Lancaster, Calif.

Fellow actors and musicians shared their reactions to his death on social media.

Melissa Joan Hart shared a throwback photo of Carter on the set of Sabrina the Teenage Witch back in 2001 when he was a musical guest on an episode.

"Sending love to the family and friends and fans of #AaronCarter. Rest In Peace," she wrote alongside the photo shared on Instagram.

"Incredibly sad about the passing of Aaron Carter. My thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family," Christy Carlson Romano tweeted.

"We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron..." New Kids on the Block shared on Twitter.

"No…. This @aaroncarter news is heartbreaking… this kid had such a spark. Known him for years and always really liked him, he was warm and really funny. Loved putting on a show and he was good at it. I'll find some pics of us and post more later… damn RIP budddd," One Tree Hill star Tyler Hilton tweeted.

In an Instagram Story, Billy Gilman shared a throwback photo of the pair in their teens. "I am gutted by this one. You were truly a musical genius, and I could never just be that," he captioned the image.

