Kim Kardashian, Mariah Carey and More Celebs Celebrate Mother’s Day 2021

Happy Mother's Day to all of the mothers out there!

On Sunday (May 9), people paid tribute to their mothers on social media, including numerous stars.

Quite a few mothers celebrated their first Mother's Day this year. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their first child, Willa, in July 2020. In August 2020, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom became parents to Daisy Dove Bloom. Gigi Hadid, Nicki Minaj, Emma Roberts, Meghan Trainor, Emma Stone, Ashley Tisdale and Billie Lourd are also celebrating the holiday for the first time.

Kim Kardashian has two special occasions to celebrate today.

"My Taurus baby Psalm. He turns 2 today on Mother’s Day," she tweeted. "Psalm- you have brought such calmness and evenness into all of our lives! All of your cousins and siblings love you so much! You really are the joy of our crew! Mommy loves you SOOOOOO much!!!"

Bindi Irwin is celebrating her first Mother's Day after giving birth to her daughter Grace in March. She shared a painting of her entire family, including her deceased father, the Crocidile Hunter Steve Irwin, to mark the occasion.

Mindy Kaling is celebrating the day by watching Cars with her daughter "who knows that Lightning McQueen makes it to the Piston Cup at the end but still can’t handle the anticipation."

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey is celebrating the day on a beach with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

See all of the social media posts, below.