Valentine's Day brings out the mushy, romantic side to people, including the biggest celebrities who took to social media to post sweet tributes for their lovers today (Feb. 14). From loved-up Instagram captions to romantic puzzles, the stars went all out when professing their love — including a few who are flying solo this year.

Joe Jonas posted an adorable tribute to his wife Sophie Turner following reports that the pair are expecting their first child together this summer. He captioned the snap with a simple black heart.

Lovebirds Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne both shared the same loved-up photo for a worthy cause.

Gigi Hadid used V-Day to confirm she and Zayn Malik are back together again.

Justin Timberlake posted a throwback picture with wife Jessica Biel taken during the first year of their relationship. "Throwback to our first year together. It ain’t hard to tell from my face!!! When you know, you know," he captioned the shot. "I love you, my funny Valentine. Every day the 14th!!! Happy Love Day, y’all!!"

Meanwhile, Vanessa Hudgens celebrated herself this Valentine's Day following her split from longtime boyfriend Austin Butler earlier this year. The Disney alum posted a video, singing, "Happy Valentine’s to me, happy Valentine’s to me, happy day of loving myself, happy Valentine’s Day to me!"

Below, see how stars like Miley Cyrus, David Beckham and more celebrated Valentine's Day this year: