Did You Know the World’s Largest Telephone Is in Maine?

March 7 is the anniversary of the telephone patent. Thanks, Alexander Graham Bell!

Nearly 46% of people in the USA still have a landline in their home. I bet that number is even higher here in Maine.

Now, to celebrate National Landline Telephone Day we bring you to beautiful Bryant Pond, Maine where you will find not only the largest telephone in Maine but the largest telephone in the WORLD!

The people of Bryant Pond were the last people in the U.S. to use hand-cranked telephones. And to commemorate being the LAST to use something they erected a gigantic a 14-foot, black candlestick phone. It has the crank and everything!.

The people of Bryant Pond used their hand-cranked phones in the homes until 1983! Look for the black beauty the next time you are headed through the Bryant Pond,/Woodstock area on Route 26th.

If you're headed North, you'll see it on the left side of the road

