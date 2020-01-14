CBS 13’s Kim Block Announces She Is Stepping Down as News Anchor

After 39 years at the anchor desk of WGME 13, Kim Block is stepping down to continue healing from a serious concussion.

She made the announcement Tuesday from the news desk that she has been absent from since she slipped on her snowy driveway a little over a year ago. When she fell, the back of her head hit the ground hard, twice, causing a traumatic brain injury that she has been recovering from ever since.

This couldn't have been an easy decision for Kim as she has been a part of WGME 13 for nearly 40 years. Generations of Mainers have tuned in to her throughout those years with many of them not remembering a time when she wasn't at the anchor desk.

This video from 1984 might embarrass her a little, but she was totally in style then and still is today.

Even though she is stepping down, we may not have seen the last of her.

"It's not necessarily goodbye." she says in her video from the desk. "The door is open for another new chapter here at WGME, and I can assure you that if I can - I'll find my way back to you."

We wish you all the best in your recovery Kim. You will always be a Maine Television superstar to us!

You can watch her statement at the link below.