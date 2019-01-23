Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Welcome New Baby

Carrie Underwood has given birth to a healthy baby boy.

She and husband Mike Fisher welcomed their son "in the wee hours of the morning on Monday," the singer revealed on Instagram. The pair are over the moon with the newest addition to their family.

"Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday...his mom, dad and big brother couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!" She wrote alongside an image of Fisher cradling their baby boy. "Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good..."

Underwood and Fisher are already parents to 3-year-old Isaiah. The "Love Wins" singer revealed that she was pregnant in August 2018 on Instagram. She shared the news in a video in which she told fans she wouldn't be going on her Cry Pretty Tour 360 until May 2019.

"Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond," she said at the time. "This has been a dream come true with the album and with baby news and all that stuff. We're just so excited and glad you guys can share in this and be a part of this with us."

A month later, Underwood revealed that she had a hard time conceiving her second child. She suffered three miscarriages before successfully carrying her baby boy.

"2017 just wasn't how I imagined it," she said during an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning. "I'd kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby. We got pregnant early 2017, and didn't work out."

She continued, "And that was the thing, in the beginning it was like, 'OK, God, we know this is, just wasn't your timing and that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it. And I got pregnant again in the spring, and it didn't work out. Got pregnant again, early 2018. Didn't work out. So, at that point, it was just kind of like, 'OK, like, what's the deal? What is all of this?'"

Congratulations to the happy couple.