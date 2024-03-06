A resident is safe after fire destroyed their home in Carmel on Wednesday night.

Where Was the Fire?

The Carmel Fire Department was called to 6 Woodland Drive just after 4:30 Wednesday morning for a report of a building fire. When crews arrived, they found a 2-story house that was fully involved. With help from mutual aid crews from other towns, the fire was under control in a little less than an hour.

Were Any Pets Lost in the Fire?

Officials say the homeowner and their pets were able to make it out of the fire safely, before fire crews arrived.

This case is a good reminder that all residents should check their smoke alarms monthly to make sure they are working properly and change the batteries on a regular basis. If you have a family, set up an escape plan, so everyone knows the best ways out of each room in the house. In addition, it's always a good idea to have a meeting place, away from any structures, for the family to gather once they're out of a fire. This will help reassure worried family members and allow them to inform firefighters that everyone is out and safe.

How Did the Fire Start?

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Maine State Fire Marshall's Office.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

