Car Stolen in Fort Kent Found Abandoned in Massachusetts

Last week we told you about a string of vehicle thefts from driveways of owners in Fort Kent and Presque Isle. Fortunately, one of the vehicles has been recovered in Massachusetts.

Sometime in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 21 a black 2012 Kia Rio Hatchback was stolen from the driveway of the owner on Audibert Street in Fort Kent. The owner was able to provide security footage of the vehicle being stolen. We found out later that the people who stole the car arrived in Fort Kent in a vehicle they stole in Portage, just a few days earlier.

The owner of the Kia received a call that the car had been found abandoned in Manchester, Massachusetts. In case you were wondering, Manchester is just about 618 miles away from Fort Kent. The owner of the car told me that an adjuster was going to assess the vehicle for any damage. When he got to his vehicle there did not appear to be anything stolen from the car.

Via DD Facebook Page

In a case like this, the vehicle is inspected and then sent to impound and the owner can get on their way. But we know for the victims of this crime, it is not over. They still have to deal with the fact that someone came onto their property during the night and stole something that did not belong to them. I am happy to hear that at least one vehicle was able to be recovered. This serves as an important reminder that even here in Aroostook County, we need to keep an eye out.

