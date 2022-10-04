Break, Enter and Theft in Madawaska Maliseet First Nation, N.B.

The Saint- Léonard RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft at a business on Principale Street in Madawaska Maliseet First Nation, New Brunswick.

Cannabis Products Stolen from Business on Principale Street

Officials said cannabis products were stolen after an individual got into the building by breaking the front window. Police believe the incident happened in the early morning hours, around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Surveillance Photos Released and Description

To help with the investigation, the RCMP is releasing several surveillance photos. Police also have given a description of the person of interest in the footage.

They describe the subject as a male with a slender build, believed to be in his twenties.

At the time of the break-in, he was wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood, blue jeans, a black belt and black shoes. He was carrying a brown book bag. See the photos below.

Contact the RCMP or Use Crime Stoppers

You are asked to contact the Saint- Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 if you have any information about the break, enter and theft. Call the number if you recognize the person of interest in the photos, or if you saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

