Can You Legally Go 10 MPH Over The Speed Limit in Maine?

Speeding, let's talk about it. It's so easy to go 5-10 mph over the speed limit. Especially when you're on the highway. I was curious if going 10n mph over is illegal or not. Here's what I found out.

I find myself sometimes going over 20 mph because my car is just that smooth. However, I do slow down when I notice because that's speeding. Or is it?

This is to all of you drivers that dream of racing in the Daytona 500.

According to Driving Laws if their is a speed limit posted, that is how fast or slow you are expected to drive. It's called an "Absolute Speed Limit."

They go on to say, "If the sign says the speed limit is 40 miles per hour and you drive faster than 40 miles per hour, you've violated the law."

What I found that made me giggle was the site stating, a "driver can still be in violation of the basic speed even if driving slower than the posted limit." I remember once upon a time I got pulled over for driving too slow in Mechanic Falls.

If the nice police man that pulled me over really wanted to, he could have given me a ticket. But instead remarked that my mother would be proud and to "go a little faster for his sake."

10 mph over the speed limit is still speeding and even though it's not much, you're still violating the rules of the road. I also think that it depends on who's patrolling as well. Some police men may not care to pull you over, which happens most of the time with me. Some may give you a ticket or some may just tell you to slow down a bit.

Either way, it's illegal and you're fine for going 10 mph over the speed limit in Maine is $114-$129, according to driving laws. If you are speeding 1-9 mph over the limit it's $114. If you're going 10-14 mph over the limit, your fine it $129.

So let's just be cautious, drive safely, and follow the rules of the Maine roads.

