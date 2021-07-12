Can we fix the Pothole at Walmart in Presque Isle?

There is nothing easy about navigating the Walmart parking lot in Presque Isle during a busy time of day. There is a lot of action in the area with Tim Hortons and Aroostook County Action Program having locations that are located in the same area.

Some history

Let's go back to this most recent spring when the snow had finally melted away from Presque Isle and hopes of "opening back up" were on the horizon. As you turned to go to either of the three businesses there was a large pothole that became a big problem for bottlenecking the traffic in that area even more than it already had been. Whoever is responsible for getting this fixed in a timely manner has saved many car owners costly repairs. We thank you! Can you help us out with a similar problem?

JC/TSM

If you have been to the Presque Isle Walmart recently you may have come across the newer pothole that sits in the middle of the entrance to the parking lot. This pothole was not much of a problem at first, but has seem to have grown in size in recent weeks.

JC/TSM

I know this particular lane is a popular entrance for people because this is the quickest way to the coffee chain that sits inside this particular Walmart. I think a lot of folks also use this because it is on the grocery side of the store.

JC/TSM

JC/TSM

The pothole has gotten larger in diameter as it now can reach the middle part of the section it sits in. If you are leaving the store with a fresh coffee make sure that it is secure or else you'll have a mess or be severely burned.

JC/TSM

Let's get the word out and get this pothole fixed. After all, it is the middle of July.

