Camila Cabello opened up about her relationship with Shawn Mendes, admitting that being in love is "exhausting."

In an interview with Jimmy Hill at the Global Awards 2020 in London last week, the "My Oh My" singer made some candid revelations about her romance with the 21-year-old Canadian crooner after she was asked whether or not fans can expect more music from the "Senorita" hitmakers.

"I want more. We want more. Honestly, we're just being in our twenties," Cabello said before Hill asked if their hectic schedules are the reason why they probably won’t collaborate on a new song any time soon.

“No, not even like that," she explained. "Just, like, being in love is exhausting; it takes it out of you."

“We can’t even go to the studio, we can’t," she added. "We’re trying to calm down." The interviewer then asked her if she and Mendes were busy... in "other ways" to which Cabello responded, "No, I meant emotionally!"

Check out Cabello's full interview, below.

To be fair, the couple is very busy. The pop star is currently filming the upcoming Cinderella remake and Mendes just wrapped up his 105-date world tour in cities across Europe, Asia and North America.

But despite having crazy schedules, Cabello and Mendes make time to see each other. After spending Valentine's Day together, Mendes traveled over 3000 miles to be with his girlfriend and her friends on her birthday in England.