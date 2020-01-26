Camila Cabello’s Father Cries During Daughter’s Emotional Grammys Performance to Him

Camila Cabello shined at the 2020 Grammy Awards with her debut performance of "First Man."

Donning a pink romper and gown, Cabello appeared on stage with a microphone stand, where she was visibly emotional as she sang the song to her father, Alejandro Cabello, in the audience.

While she sang, home movies of Cabello as a little girl growing up alongside her dad played on a screen in the background.

During the bridge of the song, she walked down the stairs to her father in the audience, who shed tears. Cabello then sang directly to her father while holding his hand, before he gave her a kiss.

"First Man," tells the story of a girl sharing her memories with her father and assuring him that the man she loves, her boyfriend, is also a "good man," like her father.

Cabello previously won Latin Grammy Awards in 2019 for Record of the Year and Pop Song for "Mi Persona Favorita." She was nominated at the 2018 Grammys for Best Pop Vocal Album for Camila and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Havana."

This year Cabello is nominated alongside her boyfriend Shawn Mendes for "Señorita" in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.