On Saturday (July 6), Victor Boyce suffered the unimaginable when he lost his 20-year-old son, Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce. After partaking in his own private grieving, the father took to Twitter to thank fans for their support as he navigates the "nightmare" he can't wake up from.

"I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received," he wrote. "It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough."

Cameron died in his sleep Saturday night after suffering a fatal seizure reportedly brought on by epilepsy. The young actor was best known for his role in Disney Channel’s Descendants films, the television show Jessie and the Grown Ups film franchise.

At the time of his death, a spokesperson for the Boyce family confirmed the news in a statement released to ABC News.

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," the statement reads. "He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."

In the wake of his passing, a number of celebrities and co-stars paid tribute to Cameron, including Debby Ryan, Bella Thorne, Salma Hayek and more.