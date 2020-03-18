Bull Moose Stores Continue To Pay Employees During Closure

Over the last few days, we've heard so many stories about people being laid off due to the economic changes brought on by the coronavirus outbreak. Most-affected are hourly employees and those who rely on tips. Unfortunately, this has caused thousands to apply for unemployment.

This is not the case for the employees of one regional record store.

Even though Bull Moose Music chose to close their stores until at least March 28th, they're stepping up to help their employees.

According to WABI, the company is still paying employees for the shifts they would have worked.

Additionally, their online store is still open and they want to remind people the Record Store Day event has been rescheduled to June 20th.