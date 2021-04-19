McDonald’s Announces BTS Meal: Here’s Everything We Know

Now that's what we call a Happy Meal!

BTS are collaborating with McDonald’s on their own signature order: the BTS Meal.

On Monday (April 19), the fast food chain announced it will launch The BTS Meal starting May 26 in the U.S.

The BTS meal includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Coke – and, for the first time ever in the U.S. – Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces. McDonald's says the sauces are inspired by popular recipes from its restaurants in South Korea, where the band is from.

The meal will also launch in an additional 50 countries during May and June. This is the first time that the fast-food giant will highlight a celebrity’s favorite order in more than one market.

"The band has great memories with McDonald’s," said said Big Hit Music, the record label behind BTS, in a statement. "We’re excited about this collaboration and can’t wait to share the BTS Meal with the world."

"BTS truly lights up the world stage, uniting people across the globe through their music," said Morgan Flatley, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's USA. "We're excited to bring customers even closer to their beloved band in a way only McDonald's can – through our delicious food – when we introduce the BTS signature order on our menu next month."

The chain has had previous success with similar limited-edition celebrity meals featuring musicians Travis Scott and J Balvin.

Travis Scott’s meal was so popular that it caused Quarter Pounder shortages for some McDonald’s locations. McDonald’s executives told investors that the company hit multiple records across its social media accounts when the collaboration was announced.

U.S. customers will be able to order the BTS Meal in-restaurant, through contactless mobile order and pay in the McDonald's App, at the Drive Thru or via McDelivery starting May 26 through June 20.

