BTS' "Dynamite" lyrics are explosively cheerful!

The seven-member superstar group—composed of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook—debuted their latest single and music video on Friday (August 21). A previously released teaser for the new single hinted at elements of the disco genre paired with the band's signature high energy vocals and beats, and fans weren't disappointed.

“Dynamite” is reported to be BTS' first single sung entirely in English.

Watch the music video, below:

"It was more... not hard... but interesting. It was an interesting kind of challenge," Jungkook told USA Today of their debut English-language single.

RM added that working on the song was "fun hard” and “like destiny.”

"Who would ever think of this pandemic?” RM continued, talking about the timing of releasing new music in the middle of a global pandemic. “No meeting, no karaoke, no concerts? Even no walking in the park. So, we never expected this song would come fully in English. During the process of making our album … it just came to us.”

Learn the BTS "Dynamite" lyrics via Genius, below.

[Intro: Jungkook]

'Cause I, I, I'm in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

[Verse 1: Jungkook]

Shoes on, get up in the morn'

Cup of milk, let's rock and roll

King Kong, kick the drum

Rolling on like a Rolling Stone

Sing song when I'm walking home

Jump up to the top, LeBron

Ding-dong, call me on my phone

Ice tea and a game of ping pong

[Verse 2: RM, j-hope]

This is getting heavy

Can you hear the bass boom? I'm ready

Life is sweet as honey

Yeah, this beat cha-ching like money

Disco overload, I'm into that, I'm good to go

I'm diamond, you know I glow up

Hey, so let's go

[Chorus: Jungkook, Jimin]

'Cause I, I, I'm in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (Hey)

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah

[Verse 3: V, RM]

Bring a friend, join the crowd, whoever wanna come along

Word up, talk the talk, just move like we off the wall

Day or night, the sky's alight, so we dance to the break of dawn

Ladies and gentlemen, I got the medicine so you should keep ya eyes on the ball, huh

[Verse 4: Suga, Jimin, RM]

This is getting heavy, can you hear the bass boom? I'm ready (Woo-hoo)

Life is sweet as honey, yeah, this beat cha-ching like money

Disco overload, I'm into that, I'm good to go

I'm diamond and you know I glow up

Let’s go

[Chorus: Jungkook, V]

'Cause I, I, I'm in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (Hey)

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah

[Post-Chorus]

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah

[Bridge]

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Light it up like dynamite

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Light it up like dynamite

[Chorus]

'Cause I, I, I'm in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite

(This is ah) I'm in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah (Light it up like dynamite)

[Post-Chorus]

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite (Life is dynamite)

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah