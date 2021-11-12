After 13 years, nine months and 11 days under a conservatorship, Britney Spears is finally free.

On Friday (Nov. 12), Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny officially terminated the "Toxic" singer's conservatorship, effective immediately. Spears was initially placed under the conservatorship of her father Jamie in 2008 following a very public mental health crisis.

Thanks to the dissolution of the conservatorship, Spears now has full control over her finances, medical decisions and life choices. Her court-appointed personal conservator Jodi Montgomery, who began overseeing Spears' affairs in 2019, will help her make the transition to a normal life. Montgomery reportedly worked with therapists and doctors to create a care plan for Spears.

The judge ruled that a medical evaluation is not required in her case.

"The time has come after more than a decade for the conservatorship to be terminated in its entirety," Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, said in a statement.

Rosengart told reporters that a "safety net" is now in place for the singer's finances and personal care. Spears' assets will be put into her trust.

"This is a monumental day for Britney Spears," Rosengart said, per CNN. "What's next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person: Britney."

Spears is set to enjoy her 40th birthday on December 2. She is currently planning her wedding to Asghari.

Asghari posted a photo of the word "Freedom" in white and pink to his Instagram account following the ruling. He captioned it, "History was made today. Britney is Free!" alongside a heart emoji.

Just hours before the hearing, Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari posted a video to Instagram of them both donning "#FreeBritney It's a human rights movement" t-shirts.