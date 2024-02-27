6 People Face Charges After Brewer Police Seize Drugs and Guns

Brewer Police arrested six people on a variety of charges after a house search resulted in the seizure of fentanyl and other drugs, as well as firearms.

Where Was the Search?

It was around 9:00 Monday morning when Brewer Police executed a search warrant at a Chambers Court home as part of an investigation into drug trafficking. Chambers Court is located in South Brewer. Police seized fentanyl, cocaine base, and firearms in the search, according to WABI-TV.

Who Was Arrested?

Several people now face charges:

James Manning, 31, listed as a transient, is charged with aggravated drug trafficking and violation of conditions of release.

Richard Wentworth, 34, of Bangor was arrested for obstructing government administration and violation of conditions of release.

Marc Turley, 33, of Brewer is charged with operating after suspension and endangering the welfare of a child.

Haley Spaulding, 33, a transient, was arrested on active warrants.

Erin Davis, 30, of Bangor was arrested on active warrants.

A summons was issued for Kenirae Fitzpatrick, 33, of Brewer for endangering the welfare of a child.

Because the home is located with 1,000 yards of a park that's designated as a drug-free zone, the drug charges were elevated to aggravated.

Get our free mobile app

Who Do I Contact With Information About Illegal Drug Sales?

If you suffer from substance use disorder, you're encouraged to call 211 or text your zip code to 898-211 for a list of resources available in your area.

Anyone with information about this investigation or the illegal sale of drugs in their community is urged to contact the Maine Drug Enforcement office closest to them. Information can also be reported by texting MDEA to TIP411 (847411) or by calling the MDEA tip line at 1-800-452-6457.

Parents Should Familiarize Themselves with These Illegal Drugs Knowledge is power, especially when it comes to recognizing and understanding when your child becomes involved with illegal drugs. Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell

Time to Clean Your Wallet, Maine, and Take Out 7 Dangerous Items Some of these you may be carrying right now but, after you read this, you'll want to store them in a safe place at home.