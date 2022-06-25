Boston Red Sox Win 5th in a Row Beat Cleveland 6-3 [VIDEO]
The Boston Red Sox won their 5th game in a row, with a 6-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians on the road Friday night.
Christian Arroyo who was reinstated from the COVID Injury List was 3-4 in his return, including a 2-run home run, his 4th of the year in the 7th inning.
Rafael Devers was 2-4 with a double, his 25th of the season and his 17th homer, a solo shot in the 3rd inning.
Alex Verdugo was 2-5 with a pair of doubles.
Trevor Story was 2-4, scoring 2 runs.
Rob Refsnyder had a double and drove in a run.
Nick Pivetta was strong on the mound, picking up his 8th win of the season. He allowed 9 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 4 and didn't walk a batter.
John Schreiber pitched the 8th inning, striking out 1.
Tanner Houck came on in the 9th inning, allowing 3 hits and 1 run, striking out 2.
Manager Alex Cora on the game.
Boston and Cleveland will play the middle game of the 3-game series Saturday night. Josh Winckowski will get the start for Boston. The pregame starts at 5:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 6:10 on AM 1370 WDEA.