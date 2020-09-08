‘Borat 2’ Isn’t Just in the Works – It’s Already Been Shot

A Borat sequel — and it’s already been shot in secret? Very nice.

That’s the news out today. It’s not entirely surprising, after Sacha Baron Cohen was spotted filming something around Los Angeles recently in his Borat costume. Here’s a brief video that a passerby captured as he was driving along with a camera crew in tow:

According to Collider, Cohen has been secretly shooting a Borat sequel for months — and the movie is so close to completion already that it’s been “screened for a select few industry types.” More, from Collider:

According to multiple sources, the sequel finds Borat thinking he’s a big movie star after the success of the original 2006 film made him famous, so he’s trying to hide from the public by pretending to be someone else, and starts meeting/interviewing people incognito. One source described the film as ‘Cohen playing Borat playing Cohen.’

Cohen first created Borat in the mid-’90s, but the character really took off as one of the trio of stars of Da Ali G Show on HBO and Channel 4 in the U.K. His solo film, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, was made using the same hidden camera techniques as the TV show, with Cohen duping unsuspecting subjects into believing he was really a bumbling reporter from the nation of Kazakhstan. It was a massive hit, grossing more than $260 million worldwide. No wonder then that Cohen wants to make another one. And given the subjects Borat likes to target, the time has never been better for his triumphant return. At present, no studio has been announced for the new Borat.