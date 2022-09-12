Boondock’s Grille has Closed in Fort Fairfield, Maine

Boondock's Grille in Fort Fairfield has Closed

Boondock's Grille on Main Street in Fort Fairfield said it has closed as of Saturday, September 10, 2022. The owner, Steve Adams, posted the notice to the restaurant’s Facebook page. He said he wanted the public to understand why he made the decision.

The Owner Cited Several Reasons for Closing

Adams said there have been many challenges to his business since the pandemic. He mentioned the lack of labor as one of the biggest issues. Adams said other reasons for closing include theft, drug use and increased food costs and services.

Labor Force Issues are a Major Issue

Adams went on to say “our workforce is unreliable, lazy and inconsistent. Yes, there are some who are dependable with good work ethic but sadly these people are in the minority.”

Small Business Face Many Challenges

The announcement also mentioned the plan to re-open at some point. The post also discussed the many challenges small businesses in the area are facing. He added, “patience and common courtesy make for a better experience.”

Email the Restaurant Owner about Replacing Gift Cards

Boondock's Grille is asking anyone with gift cards purchased after January 1, 2019 to contact them by email at s.a@boondocksgrille.com. Please include the subject line, “Boondocks Gift Cards.”

Facebook Link and Comments

The post is included to see the many comments and concerns from customers and other local business owners.

Updates

We will update this story when additional information is available and posted. Download the app for free to get breaking news.

