Waterville Schools canceled classes on Monday after a deceased person was found inside one of the Jr. High buses.

Where Was the Body Found?

Police received a phone call at approximately 4:30 Monday morning from someone reporting that a person was slumped over the wheel of a bus in the Waterville Junior High parking lot. Officials arrived at the scene and confirmed the person was deceased.

What Do We Know About the Deceased?

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. Details about the person's identity and cause of death have not been released, pending that examination and notification of next of kin.

Do Police Consider This Death Suspicious?

WGME-TV reports that foul play is not suspected in this death. According to police, there's no danger to the public.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

Time to Clean Your Wallet, Maine, and Take Out 7 Dangerous Items Some of these you may be carrying right now but, after you read this, you'll want to store them in a safe place at home.

8 Things You Should Know When Going through a Toll Booth in Maine While Maine may be known as 'Vacationland,' we also do our fair share of traveling. With that in mind, you may want to keep these tips on hand when going through our Maine toll booths. Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge