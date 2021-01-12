Want to feel old? Blue Ivy Carter is 9 years old.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter is destined for greatness, of course, and she is already showing signs of inherited star power. In a new, never-before-seen video uploaded to Instagram on Sunday (January 10) by her grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson, Blue gives us a glimpse of her future as a performer.

In the adorable clip, Blue enthusiastically dances along to Ciara's "Gimmie Dat," showing off moves most likely absorbed by watching her superstar mom's rehearsals and live concerts, we can assume, during a dance break at ballet class.

"This is Blue but I swear it looks like Solange dancing at this age," Lawson captioned the post, comparing Blue to her aunt, Solange, Beyoncé's younger sister.

Dancing isn't Blue's only talent, though. Her grandmother says she’s also a gifted makeup artist, noting that she’s been doing the “perfect” cat eye since age seven.

"I've bought Blue so many makeup kits, much to her dad's dismay!" Lawson told Entertainment Tonight at BeautyCon Festival LA in August 2017. "But it's just for playtime. We have fun!"

Blue recently earned her first Grammy nomination for her role in Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl" and also narrated her first audiobook, Hair Love, by Matthew A. Cherry, based on the Oscar-winning short film. “Brown Skin Girl” has already won a BET Award, a NAACP Image Award and two Soul Train Awards.