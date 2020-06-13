Report: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Want to Marry After Pandemic Is Over

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani want to get married, according to a new report ... but they're waiting until after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is over to take the plunge.

“COVID-19 has turned their world upside down, as it has with so many families,” an unnamed source tells Us Weekly. “Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted.”

People reported in December of 2019 that the couple have wanted to marry for a while now, but have been holding off because Stefani wants a church wedding as part of her Roman Catholic faith, which would require her to get an annulment of her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale.

The source tells Us that the global health crisis "changed Gwen’s feelings about getting the annulment and getting married.”

Stefani and her family have been in quarantine with Shelton at his ranch in Oklahoma during the pandemic, where the longtime lovebirds have made a series of at-home appearances to promote their No. 1 hit single, "Nobody But You."

According to Us, Stefani still wants to wait until everyone can get together for a proper celebration.

“Gwen wants to have a ceremony and reception with their family and friends. She didn’t wait this long to get married with family watching on Zoom,” the source states. “It has made her realize that waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile because it could take years for the church tribunal to issue the decision.”

In the meantime, the couple, who met on the set of The Voice in 2015 and began dating after both of them went through divorces, have purchased their first home together, a spectacular 13,000-square-foot, $13.2 million mansion in a very posh area of Encino in the San Fernando Valley outside of Los Angeles.

See Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani's Stunning California Mansion