Billie Eilish Performs Tender Cover of the Beatles’ ‘Yesterday’ at 2020 Oscars

Billie Eilish paid homage to the Hollywood greats who have passed and sang "Yesterday" by the Beatles during the in memoriam section of the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday night (Feb. 9)

Introduced by Academy Award-winning director Steven Spielberg, Eilish, dressed in a sparkling black ensemble, performed with her brother and collaborator, Finneas. The piano and strings provided the instrumental foundation for Eilish's heartfelt version of the 1965 hit song.

Many viewers couldn't hold back their emotions on social media. See their reactions, below:

Prior to the performance, Eilish posted a teaser about how she felt about the song.

"Honored to be performing during the in memoriam segment for the Oscars tonight, covering a song I’ve always loved. Watch with us," she posted on her Instagram Stories.