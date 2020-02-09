Billie Eilish Performs Tender Cover of the Beatles’ ‘Yesterday’ at 2020 Oscars

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Billie Eilish paid homage to the Hollywood greats who have passed and sang "Yesterday" by the Beatles during the in memoriam section of the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday night (Feb. 9)

Introduced by Academy Award-winning director Steven Spielberg, Eilish, dressed in a sparkling black ensemble, performed with her brother and collaborator, Finneas. The piano and strings provided the instrumental foundation for Eilish's heartfelt version of the 1965 hit song.

Many viewers couldn't hold back their emotions on social media. See their reactions, below:

Prior to the performance, Eilish posted a teaser about how she felt about the song.

"Honored to be performing during the in memoriam segment for the Oscars tonight, covering a song I’ve always loved. Watch with us," she posted on her Instagram Stories.

2020 Academy Awards Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

PopCrush Source: Billie Eilish Performs Tender Cover of the Beatles’ ‘Yesterday’ at 2020 Oscars
Filed Under: Academy Awards, Billie Eilish, Oscars
Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top