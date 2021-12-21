Beyonce’s New Song Features Some Surprising Collaborators

Beyoncé sweetened the day with the gift of new music. The hit-maker made her return even more impressive by turning her new song into a collaboration with her kids — Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi — and her nephew Julez, according to People.

Before you get too excited, we should mention that the song in question isn't the lead single to a new album. Instead, the hit-maker lent her voice to the theme song for her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson's upcoming Facebook series Talks With Mama Tina.

Knowles-Lawson premiered the track in the trailer on Instagram today (Dec. 21). Her show premieres Dec. 22 and will run through the next two weeks with a "special finale" in 2022. Billboard noted that the trailer teased interviews with the likes of Kevin Hart, Kelly Rowland, Ciara, Zendaya and more.

That's all very exciting, but, realistically, the track steals the show.

"Let's talk about it, Grandma," the kids sing on the opening line. After that Bey comes in and lays her velvety voice over a simple production.

"Whatever it is we can talk about it," the superstar croons. "Tell me how you feel / we can talk about / Say what's on your mind / We can talk about."

If the lyrics are anything to go by, we can expect "simple conversations with no limitations" once Talking With Miss Tina premieres.

"Thank you to my baby [Beyoncé] and my beautiful grand babies for making this special theme song for the show," Knowles-Lawson wrote in the caption.

Listen to the new theme song and get a glimpse at what to expect from Talks With Mama Tina by checking out the trailer below:

While we obviously don't expect the theme song to rocket up the charts, it's still nice to hear new music from the "Formation" icon.

It's been more than five years since she dropped her last solo album Lemonade. In the time since, she's unveiled several other projects including her collaborative album The Lion King: The Gift, which came alongside her appearance in Disney's The Lion King.

More recently, Bey lent her voice to "Be Alive" for the soundtrack to King Richard. She also recorded a cover of "Moon River" that accompanied her historic Tiffany & Co. ad campaign with Jay-Z.

Meanwhile, her daughter and collaborator Blue Ivy added an impressive award to her growing collection. Over the weekend the 9-year-old picked up the trophy for Best Voiceover for Audiobook Narration — Children (infant to 12) at the Voice Arts Awards, according to the Daily Mail.

She was recognized for her work on the audiobook Hair Love, which was written by Matthew A. Cherry.

Like any proud grandmother, Knowles-Lawson celebrated the good news with a post on Instagram. "Congrats my Blue," she wrote in the caption. "You killed this!! It's only the beginning ! You are so talented ! Grandma is beyond proud!!!"

It's an impressive feat for any 9-year-old. However, it's hardly Blue Ivy's first major win. In fact, the Daily Mail noted that she picked up a Grammy earlier this year for her appearance in Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl" music video.

That victory made her the second-youngest star to pick up a Grammy, according to CNN. Clearly, the talented youth is following in her parents's footsteps.