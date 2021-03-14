Pop superstar Beyoncé made Grammy Awards history during the 2021 ceremony on Sunday night (March 14), becoming the show's most-awarded female artist ever, with 28 trophies to her name.

The singer picked up four wins during Sunday night's ceremony, including an early victory in the Best Music Video category for her "Brown Skin Girl" clip. That's an award she shares with her 9-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, who is now the second-youngest person to ever win a Grammy (the youngest honoree is Leah Peasall, who was eight years old in 2001 when she earned a trophy for her work on the bluegrass-filled O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack).

But Beyoncé wasn't done making Grammy headlines just yet: Over the course of the evening, she also picked up awards in the categories of Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, both for "Savage," her collaboration with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Those wins brought her to a career total of 27 Grammys trophies, tied with bluegrass-country singer-songwriter Alison Krauss for the most-awarded female artist in Grammys history and the third most-awarded artist overall. (Record producer Quincy Jones comes in second with 28 trophies, and the all-time most-awarded artist at the Grammys is orchestral and operatic conductor Georg Solti, who holds 31 Grammys).

Just minutes after tying Krauss' record, however, Beyoncé broke it when she won Best R&B Performance for her single "Black Parade." With that win, she became the most-awarded woman in Grammy Awards history, and tied with Jones for the second most-awarded artist overall at the show.

Though Beyoncé and Krauss were only briefly neck-and-neck, they share one other Grammy distinction in common: One of Krauss' 27 Grammys is for the 2001 Album of the Year for the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack, an award she shares with Peasall, the youngest ever Grammy winner. Meanwhile, Beyoncé's daughter is now the second-youngest Grammy winner, just one year older than Peasall was when she picked up the award.

Beyoncé has dabbled in country music in the past: She performed her country-flavored "Daddy Lessons" at the 2016 CMA Awards alongside the Chicks.