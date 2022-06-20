Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ Lyrics + Stream: Music’s Game-Changing Diva Is Officially Back!
Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" lyrics and club-ready sound herald that the music superstar is truly and officially back in a big way.
Last week, the "Dangerously in Love" singer caused panic in the industry by announcing the impending release of her long-awaited seventh album Renaissance. The project — her first solo outing since 2016's Lemonade — is due to arrive July 29.
The announcement came following weeks of speculation, rumors and subtle hints that fans dissected with surgical precision.
The Beyhive got their first taste of the LP when its lead single "Break My Soul" dropped tonight (June 20). Beyoncé announced the single's impending release earlier this morning simply by changing her bio on Instagram.
Featuring production assists from Tricky Stewart and The-Dream, "Break My Soul" is a pulsing, defiant and euphoric anthem that is guaranteed to send listeners racing to the dance floor. It features vocals from Big Freedia and samples Robin S.'s "Show Me Love," according to Genius.
"Bey is back and I'm sleeping real good at night," the hit-maker declares on one of the verses. Let there be no questions about her long-anticipated return.
Watch Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" Lyric Video:
Pitchfork notes the single is timed to coordinate with the summer solstice and that it will feature an anthemic and danceable vibe. Meanwhile, American Songwriter reports "Break My Soul" was co-written and co-produced by The-Dream, who previously worked with Beyoncé on the likes of "Love on Top," "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" and "Countdown."
While we don't know much about the sound of Renaissance just yet, "Break My Soul" offers a hint of what to expect. We also have a general idea thanks to a recent feature for British Vogue.
The article describes the new material as featuring "soaring vocals and fierce beats" that evoke memories of clubbing.
"It's music I love to my core. Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul," the publication promises. The inspiration is reportedly American music made around the turn of the century.
An accompanying photoshoot hints at a dance vibe as it features photos of the "Diva" hit-maker reclining on a disco ball and wearing a stunning gold number. Check out some of the photos below:
Check Out Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" Lyrics:
YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL
YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL
YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL
YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL
I’M TELLING EVERYBODY
EVERYBODY
EVERYBODY
EVERYBODY
NOW I JUST FELL IN LOVE
AND I JUST QUIT MY JOB
I’M GONNA FIND NEW DRIVE
DAMN THEY WORK ME SO DAMN HARD
WORK BY NINE
THEN OFF PAST FIVE
AND THEY WORK MY NERVES
THAT’S WHY I CANNOT SLEEP AT NIGHT
MOTIVATION
I’M LOOKING FOR A NEW FOUNDATION, YEAH
AND I’M ON THAT NEW VIBRATION
I’M BUILDING MY OWN FOUNDATION, YEAH
HOLD UP
OH BABY BABY BABY
YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL
YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL
YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL
YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL
I’M TELLING EVERYBODY
EVERYBODY
EVERYBODY
EVERYBODY
IMMA LET DOWN MY HAIR
‘CAUSE I LOST MY MIND
BEY IS BACK AND I’M SLEEPING REAL GOOD AT NIGHT
THE QUEENS IN THE FRONT AND THE DOMS IN THE BACK
AIN’T TAKIN’ NO FLICKS BUT THE WHOLE CLIQUE SNAPPED
IT’S A WHOLE LOT OF PEOPLE IN THE HOUSE
TRYING TO SMOKE WITH THE YAK IN YOUR MOUTH
AND WE BACK OUTSIDE
YOU SAID YOU OUTSIDE BUT YOU AIN’T THAT OUTSIDE
WORLDWIDE HOODIE WITH THE MASK OUTSIDE
IN CASE YOU FORGOT HOW WE ACT OUTSIDE
GOT MOTIVATION
I DONE FOUND ME A NEW FOUNDATION, YEAH
AND I’M TAKING MY NEW SALVATION
AND IMMA BUILD MY OWN FOUNDATION, YEAH
OOH BABY BABY
YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL
YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL
YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL
YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL
AND I’M TELLING EVERYBODY
EVERYBODY
EVERYBODY
EVERYBODY
IF YOU DON'T SEEK IT
YOU WON’T SEE IT
THAT WE ALL KNOW
IF YOU DON’T THINK IT
YOU WON’T BE IT
THAT LOVE AIN'T YOURS
TRYING TO FAKE IT
NEVER MAKES IT
THAT WE ALL KNOW
YOU CAN HAVE THE STRESS
AND NOT TAKE LESS
I'LL JUSTIFY LOVE
WE GO ROUND IN CIRCLES
ROUND IN CIRCLES
SEARCHING FOR LOVE
WE GO UP AND DOWN
LOST AND FOUND
SEARCHING FOR LOVE
LOOKING FOR SOMETHING THAT LIVES INSIDE ME
LOOKING FOR SOMETHING THAT LIVES INSIDE ME
YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL
YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL
YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL
YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL
I’M TELLING EVERYBODY
TELLING EVERYBODY
EVERYBODY
EVERYBODY
YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL
YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL, NO, NO
YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL
YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL
AND I’M TELLING EVERYBODY
EVERYBODY
EVERYBODY
EVERYBODY
I’M TAKING MY NEW SALVATION
AND IMMA BUILD MY OWN FOUNDATION, YEAH
GOT MOTIVATION
I DONE FOUND ME A NEW FOUNDATION, YEAH
I’M TAKING MY NEW SALVATION
AND IMMA BUILD MY OWN FOUNDATION, YEAH