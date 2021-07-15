Beware! Major Recall For Neutrogena & Aveeno Sunscreens

Johnson & Johnson along with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration has issued a recall for several Neutrogena and one Aveeno brand sunscreens which have been identified to contain benzene, which is a known cancer causing agent and has been linked to cases of leukemia.

According to the recall, all five of the products are aerosol sunscreens. Neutrogena Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen,

Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen,

Neutrogena Invisible Daily defense aerosol sunscreen, Neutrogena Ultra Sheer aerosol sunscreen, and Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen.

All of these products have been distributed nationwide at multiple retailers.

Customers who have any of these products are urged to discard them and contact the Johnson & Johnson Customer Care Center, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by phone at 800-458-1673 for answers to any questions or to request a refund.

Click Here to view specific information about the recalled Neutrogena products. Click Here to view specific information about the Aveeno product.

