The 50 Best Movie Quotes in History

If you have ever read a book on screenwriting or taken a class on the subject, you’ve heard the expression “show, don’t tell” — because film, as a visual medium, should supposedly depict events onscreen rather than describe them. And while that is a solid rule of thumb, there are emotions and ideas and jokes and prayers that only words themselves can express.

That’s why the history of movies is as much the history of their words as their pictures. Name any favorite film you have (as long as that film isn’t, say, Battleship Potemkin) and odds are the first things that come to mind are as much its treasured lines as its breathtaking visuals. When we think of Citizen Kane, we think of “Rosebud.” When we recall The Godfather, it’s “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.” And when we think of The Naked Gun, it’s Leslie Nielsen saying “It's the same old story. Boy finds girl, boy loses girl, girl finds boy, boy forgets girl, boy remembers girl, girls dies in a tragic blimp accident over the Orange Bowl on New Year's Day.” That sort of stuff.

To honor those magical bits of dialogue (and, to be transparent, to distract ourselves from everything else going on in the world right now) we decided to create this massive list of the 50 greatest movie quotes in history. Our main rule when selecting contenders was limiting ourselves to individual lines of dialogue. If a line needed the additional context of whatever was spoken back and forth by multiple people to fully capture its excellence, it was excluded. These are great movie quotes, not great movie conversations. (We’ll do that next month, when we’re even more stir crazy.)

Beyond that, this was entirely subjective — which means you’ll surely have your own picks you think should have been included. That’s expected and even welcomed; you can pass your own favorite quotes to use on social media. Until then, here’s looking at you, ScreenCrush readers. Let’s start the list...