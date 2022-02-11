Picking a name for your child is a hard task for a parent. It takes time and a lot of back-and-forth until you ultimately decide on a name.

Some celebs pick interesting names, such as Gwyneth Paltrow naming her daughter Apple, or Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott naming their two kids Stormi and Wolf.

The U.S. is the land of the free, where you as a citizen have a lot of rights to do really whatever you want — except name your kid one these 10 names according to usbirthcertificates.com.

These names have been deemed illegal by the courts in the U.S.:

King

Queen

Jesus Christ

III

Santa Claus

Majesty

Adolf Hitler

Messiah

@

1069

Many names have been banned for being derogatory, obscene or offensive, according to the site.

Rules regarding baby names differ by state, as some have banned foreign characters, numbers or other special characters.

In Ohio, you cannot name your child a number (ie: 1234), but if you want to use a hyphen or an apostrophe you are more than welcome to.

California bans the use of accents in a name, but does allow the "inclusion of hyphens and apostrophes," which is how Tesla billionaire Elon Musk and singer Grimes were able to get away with naming their child X AE A-XII.

Some foreign governments, such as Hungary, require parents to choose from a pre-approved list of names. Others ban names that could cause problems for the child down the road, such as being bullied for an objectively outlandish moniker.

Here is a list of baby names deemed illegal around the world:

Chief Maximus (New Zealand)

Robocop (Mexico)

Sex Fruit (New Zealand)

Linda (Saudi Arabia)

Snake (Malaysia)

Friday (Italy)

Islam (China)

Sarah (Morocco)

Osama bin Laden (Germany)

Metallica: (Sweden)Prince William (France)

Devil (Japan)

Blue (Italy)

Circumcision (Mexico)

Quran (China)

BRFXXCCXXMNPCCCCLLLMMNPRXVCLMNCKSSQLBB11116 (Sweden)

Harriet (Iceland)

Cyanide (United Kingdom)

Monkey (Denmark)

Thor (Portugal)

007 (Malaysia)

Griezmann Mbappe (France)

Talula Does the Hula from Hawaii (New Zealand)

Bridge (Norway)

Anal (New Zealand)

Nutella (France)

Wolf (Spain)

Tom (Portugal)

Camilla (Iceland)

Judas (Switzerland)

Duke (Australia)

If you're coming up with a baby name, it's okay to be cute... just don't get too creative!