Bangor Restaurant Bringing Back Heated ‘Dining Domes’ This Winter

As colder months settle in, a Bangor restaurant is bringing back a unique dining experience.

"Dining Domes" are making a return this fall and winter at Timber Kitchen & Bar. The cozy, rustic-themed, heated domes are decked out in buffalo plaid. The restaurant says the domes can seat up to seven people and are sanitized with an Electrostatic Disinfectant Gun after each use. There's no additional cost to be seated in a dome, and reservations are encouraged.

The unique dining option was first introduced in November 2020 at Timber. The clear igloo-looking structures have been utilized around the world as a way of creating a safer dining experience amid COVID concerns.

The dining domes will be available at Timber Kitchen & Bar through April.

