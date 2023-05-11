Bangor Ramps Between I-95 and I-395 Closed After Milk Truck Crash

On and off ramps to I-395, on the Westbound side of I95, are closed Thursday morning after a milk truck overturned.

The Maine Department of Transportation says the ramps should be closed for several hours, while crews clean up not only the truck but also multiple gallons of milk that spilled from the Oakhurst truck.

The truck was driven by 35-year-old Austin Davis of Newburgh. He was injured and taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time, police said.

Maine State Police Maine State Police loading...

Police said the initial investigation suggests speed was a contributing factor.

Motorists are advised to plan another route this morning, as the I-395 on and off-ramps of I-95 westbound are expected to be closed for several hours.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

The 26 Maine Towns With The Most Reported UFO Sightings Are we alone in the universe? The answer is no based on the amount of reported UFO sightings in these 26 Maine cities and towns over the last 70 years.