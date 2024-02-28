Bangor Police Say a Person Laying in the Road Wasn&#8217;t Hit By a Car

Bangor Police Say a Person Laying in the Road Wasn’t Hit By a Car

Cindy Campbell, Townsquare Media

Bangor Police say reports of a person who had been hit by a car were mistaken, although there was an injured person in the street.

Where Was This?

Officers received a report at approximately 5:30 Wednesday morning of a person who was lying in the road on State Street. Officers located the individual and determined that the person had fallen while crossing the street and injured themselves.

What Happened?

Sergeant Jason McAmbley says police are aware of social media reports that are indicating the person was hit by a vehicle, which then fled the scene. Those statements are false, according to Bangor Police. The person was not hit and there is no vehicle involved in the incident. McAmbley says there is no danger to the public and this incident is not considered suspicious.

Was the Person Hurt Badly?

The injured person was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

