Bangor Police Identify Deceased Man Found in the Penobscot River

Bangor Police have released the identity of a man whose body was pulled from the Penobscot River last week.

Sergeant Wade Betters says the deceased man has been identified as Jac A. Cook, 43. No further details were given about Mr. Cook, but police say his death does not appear suspicious. Still, the Bangor Police Criminal Investigation Division continues to look into the case.

On Friday, a Bangor Police Officer assigned to the downtown area spotted Mr. Cook's body in the Penobscot River. Rescue crews were able to pull him out at the landing next to the Sea Dog Restaurant.

