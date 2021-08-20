Bangor Police Discover a Body in the Penobscot River on Friday

Bangor Police say a dead body was pulled from the Penobscot River on Friday afternoon.

A police officer working downtown first noticed the person in the water. WABI-TV reports emergency crews were called, but it was discovered that the person was already deceased.

Get our free mobile app

The police department's Criminal Investigation Division was on the scene Friday afternoon, looking into the circumstances of the case. So far, officials have not released whether the person is a man or a woman, or their identity.

We'll update this story when more details become available.

How to Share the Road with an Amish Horse and Buggy Safely traveling in a community with an Amish population is a matter of remembering a few, quick tips to avoid a collision with a horse and buggy.