Bangor Man Dies After Rollover Crash on I-95 in Palmyra, Maine

A Bangor man died Thursday night following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Palmyra.

Police and EMS personnel responded to the crash in the northbound lanes near mile marker 156 around 9:00 p.m., according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

During the investigation, State Troopers learned that a 2005 Dodge Caravan went off the highway on the median side. The driver and sole occupant of the minivan, 37-year-old Michael Foss of Bangor over corrected and the vehicle re-entered the roadway and rolled over several times.

Police say Foss was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, which caused significant injuries. He was transported to Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Maine State Police were assisted at the scene by the Pittsfield Police Department and the Newport Fire Department.