Bangor’s 1st Annual Anah ‘Feztival’ of Baskets Set for March

If you and your family are a fan of the Anah Shrine Festival of Trees then get ready for the 1st Annual Anah Feztival of Baskets in March.

The Washington County and Schoodic Shrine Club along with the Mini Car Unit will be hosting the 1st Annual Anah Feztival of Baskets at the Anah Shrine Temple, 1404 Broadway Bangor ME 04401. All three units are from Washington County.

Baskets are sponsored by local businesses and groups. They are hoping for 80-plus baskets for the festival. This event will run from March 15th to March 17th.

This event is open to the public. Admission will be $1 per adult and children 12 & under are free. The event is also doing a Friday admission option where you can donate a non-perishable food item or a hygiene item to be given to a local food pantry.

Dates and times for the 1st Annual Anah Feztival of Baskets 2024 are:

Friday, March 15th from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 16th from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 17th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

And while you are there seeing all the baskets make sure you 'hop' over to visit with the Easter Bunny!

If you live in northern Maine not to worry because the Spring Basket Feztival will return for the 5th year and will run from March 14th to March 17th. This Feztival is put together by the Aroostook Shrine Club. You can attend the 5th Annual Spring Basket Feztival at The Northeastland Hotel, 436 Main Street in Presque Isle.

Dates and times for the 5th Annual Spring Basket Feztival 2024 are,

Thursday, March 14th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, March 15th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 16th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 17th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Net proceeds from these "Feztivals" are the benefit of the Club and Unit.

Since 1921 the Anah Shrine has been dedicated to helping children. The Anah Shriners welcomes everyone to learn more about the Shrine and join in their events benefiting the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

To learn more about the Shriners, their events, and how to become an Anah Shriner please contact our office staff at 207-942-2254.