Are you an actor or actress looking for a potential acting gig in Bangor?

Well, MJP POV just released a "Seeking New England Actors" post on the Facebook page for a short film filming in Bangor, Maine in March. The non-union indie short horror film "Ready, Freddy?" plans to film in Bangor on Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24.

The MJP POV post says, "Seeking New England actors who can self-report to Bangor for two days. No travel accommodations can be provided, so actors must be local. Please read all the details on Backstage.

Their post also states they are "hiring a local Production Sound Mixer who can self-report to Bangor for two days with their equipment."

What is the short horror film "Ready, Freddy?" about? The project description is straight from their link: "Synopsis: A careless young woman visits her date’s apartment where they hear a strange repeated knocking throughout the evening. Who's there and what do they want? Every action we make has a ripple effect."

This sounds like a pretty cool opportunity for the talented local actors who I know and have seen in the Greater Bangor Area. The site also says they are seeking talent from Portland, Maine, Augusta, Maine, and Portsmouth, N.H.

So, if you or someone you know are from around those areas make sure you or they check out the project.

This casting expires on March 16, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. so, if you fit the part, don't delay and apply now.