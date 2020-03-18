Bangor Company Cranking Out Toilet Paper as Fast as Possible

Marc Cooper up in Bangor, couldn't have imagined this when he started TissuePlus just eight months ago.

According to the Bangor Daily News, Marc Cooper's TissuePlus, just started making toilet paper last week. But he realizes that it's in super high demand and now has two shifts working from early in the morning to past midnight.

He turns around and sells them at wholesale to regional distributors and suppliers.

They opened last summer as Soft Touch Tissue & Paper, making toilet paper, napkins and paper towels from tissue paper that has been manufactured at St. Croix Tissue in Baileyville and other plants in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Wisconsin, the newspaper reported.

In trying to meet a demand, TissuePlus is still upping its production. To do that they are still trying to hire more staff, train them and work out the things that go wrong when you boost production. Cooper says he knows he's not being as efficient as he could be.

The need for toilet paper is at an all time high. Just in the Bangor area a homeless shelter was about to run out when TissuePlus donated a couple of crates, according to the BDN.

The problem is that if you DO run out and start using napkins or paper towels, the sewer systems won't be able to handle it. That is a problem we don't need on top of everything else.

Everything is different and changing every day. A shout out to Marc trying to do his part to help out Mainers.